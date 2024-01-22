Frigid air doesn't stop fans from celebrating Dolly Parton's birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday was a special day and a little cold air wasn't going to keep the fans away.

Dolly Parton celebrated another trip around the sun and fans came from all over to soak in all things Dolly this past weekend.

In fact, there was a birthday card for people to sign at the Ryman Auditorium and the Opry House. This was not just any birthday card, though. It took up almost an entire table.

You can see the card in the video player and photo above.

"We put 'Texas loves ya big!' Love the Korzekwa family," said Cassi Korzekwa from Texas.

One couple told NewsChannel 5 they were celebrating their anniversary weekend in Music City.

"Dolly brought us here," they said.

Artists performed some of Dolly's top hits, and there were many Dolly-themed events planned as well.