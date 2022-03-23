Frist Art Museum displays work of Davidson County teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of teachers will tell you, they don't do the work expecting a 'thank you.' These past two years have been especially difficult for many leading our classrooms. The talents of some local art instructors are now being honored in a very visible way.

"I think art is, in of itself, really powerful in people's lives," said Shayna Snider, an art teacher for Hume-Fogg Academic High School. "It gives them a sense of joy and pride."

One of the things Snider loves about her classroom is the art by her students on the wall. She loves the variety of it, the different styles, the things they have to say.

"They never cease to amaze me," Snider smiled.

Snider's here to help along that love of art, to be a voice of encouragement.

"I want to make art, and I want to share with others how that feels," she said.

For a class so hands-on, so centered around interaction, it was hard for Snider when two years ago classrooms went quiet because of COVID. With no one coming to the school, Snider had to find ways to teach art virtually.

Knowing the new challenges teachers faced in that time, one place decided to say 'thank you'.

Frist Art Museum has opened an exhibition showing the work of 33 art teachers in Davidson County.

"The intent is to honor and celebrate our teachers, and all they do and everything they've had to deal with over the last couple of years in the pandemic," said Shaun Giles of the Frist Art Museum.

As part of the exhibition is Snider's piece, a photograph of the clouds. The image helps to give her thoughts on living in the uncertain time of COVID.

"The sky is always here," Snider said. "It would change every day and shows just this embracing of change. I just feel really lucky and grateful and appreciative of the First to dedicate a space and time for teachers. That was a really big deal."

Nashville Art Teachers: Beyond The Classroom will be at the Frist Art Museum through Aug. 28. The exhibition runs concurrently with a display of the work of Alma W. Thomas.

