Frist Art Museum to host Black History Month Frist After Five events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first Black History Month Frist After Five event is Thursday night at 6 p.m. celebrating black art and culture in the Frist Cafe.

This will be a weekly event every Thursday this month showcasing local black visual artists, poets, and musicians. The event itself is free, but drink tickets and gallery access will also be available for purchase.

Saturday and Sunday is also the Frist Art Fest where you can hear from several contemporary artists. One of the artists featured is Nigerian-Belgian artist Otobong Nkanga, who will be speaking about her pieces on Friday afternoon. Her work will be in the gallery starting Friday as well and will be there through April.

There is a busy schedule of activities as part of the festival including a DJ, food, games, and more. It is $15 to attend and free for members and anyone under 18.

Christian Sinclair, Community Relations Coordinator for Frist Art Museum, said he hopes people will gain a lot from attending the museum's Black history month events.

"I hope people will get a sense of community, one, and understanding of Black art," said Sinclair. "And to really embrace the culture, learn a thing or two, network, and just enjoy the month as well as the space as provided for display for all these great creatives that are coming in."

There are many other Black artists to check out at the Frist Art Museum throughout the month and all year round.

You can check out the full list of who will be featured during the Frist After Five Black History Month events here.