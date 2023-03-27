From 40 to 20: Share your thoughts on the proposed Metro Council redistricting maps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, you will get to say what you think about newly drawn maps that cut the number of Metro Council seats in half. The maps were released Friday, two weeks after Governor Lee signed the new law.

There are going to be five meetings where you can see the two maps and weigh in. The first one is Monday at Hadley Park Community Center.

While there are two redistricting map options, they might not end up being used as there is a lawsuit against the state in the works.

The two maps are just a bit different mixing up the numbers of at-large and city-wide council seats. One has three at large seats and the other has five.

There is concern from some that this would shrink diversity, turning majority black districts into larger majority white districts.

Also, it will put current council members against each other if these maps become a reality.

Meeting times:

