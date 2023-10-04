From beer cheese breakfast tots to hot chicken, Rhori and Nick go on a culinary concourse crawl at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Food & Wine magazine recently named Nashville International Airport among the top 10 "Best U.S. Airports for Food," but are those culinary critics correct? Rhori and Nick go on a concourse crawl at BNA, sampling favorite menu items from five locally-owned spots.
