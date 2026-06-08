From first country artist on Pitbull's label to a Nashville icon: Latino trailblazers shine at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During CMA Fest 2026, musicians and creators from the Latino community took center stage across Nashville, bringing their own stories, sounds and cultural influences to one of country music's biggest events as CMA Fest partnered with the Country Latin Association for the first time to elevate Latino voices in country music.

Take a look back at Latino voices and moments from across CMA Fest 2026:

WATCH: Meet Filmore, the only country artist signed to Latin music icon Pitbull's label

Meet Filmore, the only country artist signed to Latin music icon Pitbull's label

WATCH: Filmore joins other Latino trailblazers in country music at CMA Fest 2026

Filmore joins other Latino trailblazers in country music at CMA Fest 2026

WATCH: Eddie Perez among artists featured in first-ever Country Latin Association & CMA Fest partnership

Eddie Perez among artists featured in first-ever Country Latin Association & CMA Fest partnership

WATCH: Meet Andrea Vasquez, a CMA Fest '26 artist

WATCH: Meet Alyssia Dominguez, a CMA Fest '26 artist