From first country artist on Pitbull's label to a Nashville icon: Latino trailblazers shine at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During CMA Fest 2026, musicians and creators from the Latino community took center stage across Nashville, bringing their own stories, sounds and cultural influences to one of country music's biggest events as CMA Fest partnered with the Country Latin Association for the first time to elevate Latino voices in country music.
Take a look back at Latino voices and moments from across CMA Fest 2026:
WATCH: Meet Filmore, the only country artist signed to Latin music icon Pitbull's label
WATCH: Filmore joins other Latino trailblazers in country music at CMA Fest 2026
WATCH: Eddie Perez among artists featured in first-ever Country Latin Association & CMA Fest partnership
WATCH: Meet Andrea Vasquez, a CMA Fest '26 artist
WATCH: Meet Alyssia Dominguez, a CMA Fest '26 artist
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom