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From first country artist on Pitbull's label to a Nashville icon: Latino trailblazers shine at CMA Fest

For the first time, CMA Fest partnered with the Country Latin Association to elevate Latino voices in country music
Filmore is a country artist who spoke about his Colombian heritage during CMA Fest 2026 on a Latino Trailblazers panel
Meet Filmore, the only country artist signed to Latin music icon Pitbull's label
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During CMA Fest 2026, musicians and creators from the Latino community took center stage across Nashville, bringing their own stories, sounds and cultural influences to one of country music's biggest events as CMA Fest partnered with the Country Latin Association for the first time to elevate Latino voices in country music.

Take a look back at Latino voices and moments from across CMA Fest 2026:

WATCH: Meet Filmore, the only country artist signed to Latin music icon Pitbull's label

Meet Filmore, the only country artist signed to Latin music icon Pitbull's label

WATCH: Filmore joins other Latino trailblazers in country music at CMA Fest 2026

Filmore joins other Latino trailblazers in country music at CMA Fest 2026

WATCH: Eddie Perez among artists featured in first-ever Country Latin Association & CMA Fest partnership

Eddie Perez among artists featured in first-ever Country Latin Association & CMA Fest partnership

WATCH: Meet Andrea Vasquez, a CMA Fest '26 artist

WATCH: Meet Alyssia Dominguez, a CMA Fest '26 artist

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

- Lelan Statom

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.