From Gallatin to Tennessee: This hometown man is playing in the Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the halls of Gallatin High School to the grand stage of Super Bowl 58,Jordan Mason is making his community proud as he prepares to compete in one of the largest sporting events of the year.

Mason is currently a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. Mason's journey from Gallatin to the NFL has made his community proud.

Mason's impact on and off the field has not gone unnoticed, with his former teacher, Sarah Kittrell. She's proud of his achievements.

"He's a good example of Greenway Pride, especially on the field and off," Kittrell said.

While juggling academic commitments and football, Mason was also talented at baseball. Danielle Smith, a teacher at Gallatin High School, remembers watching Mason hit home runs.

"It's amazing to watch him hit a home run with one hand and it goes 400 feet." Smith describes Mason as having a "million-dollar smile" and a love for children.

"We just couldn't be happier for you. You are exactly what we hope our kids do. They follow a dream, and even when it gets hard, they just keep going," Smith said.

Among Mason's avid supporters is his aunt, Alvita Halcomb.

"When we're in the stands, we're a force to be reckoned with," Halcomb said.

Mason's high school football coach, Randall Silcox, remembers Mason breaking several football records while excelling academically.

"You can’t go to Georgia Tech without taking care of the classroom," Silcox said.

As Mason gears up for Super Bowl Sunday, his former coach, Silcox, has high hopes for him.

"Special teams is a starting role and he’s on the field playing. We want to see him carry the ball but you know the coach knows what he sees and they know where they need to put those pieces."

Everyone in the Gallatin community is proud of Mason and they're rooting for him.

Mason's parents and three-year-old daughter, are heading to Vegas to cheer him on, local supporters are organizing Super Bowl parties to celebrate their hometown hero.

