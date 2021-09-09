From National 9/11 Museum and Memorial to Harpeth Hall. School employee's message to this generation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For this generation, the attacks on 9/11 are learned about in a classroom.

"It seems like yesterday in some ways, so it doesn't feel like it's been 20 years," Dwyla Beard said.

Dwyla Beard finds it hard to believe she was just a few years out of Harpeth Hall on September 11, 2001.

The alumna is now back at the school leading the human resources department after working at the National September 11 Museum and Memorial for the last several years.

"It was very rewarding to work with them and I think the story that brought us together [was] the families really never wanting to forget," Beard said.

On Thursday, Beard shared with Upper School students her own personal experience on September 11, 2001 as a college student, as well as what the memorial and museum in New York City have to offer.

"There's so many artifacts and media coverage that I think helps tell the story in a very visual way. You wouldn't think that seeing someone's shoes or like a camera and things like that would be considered something used to tell that story," she said.

Experiencing the 9/11 attacks in real-time is something many adults have in common.

"For our generation, it was one of the most historic events that we experienced firsthand, and really shook us up," she said.

The defining moment is something school employees don't have in common with students. Yet Beard is committed to helping younger people understand the significance of the day.

"It's so important for the victims and survivors that we never forget, and we learn the lessons of that day. For me, the anniversary is a moment in time we should recognize and honor," she said.

Saturday marks twenty years since the attacks. To mark the somber anniversary, NewsChannel5+ will be airing the complete CBS 9/11 remembrance coverage commercial-free from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.