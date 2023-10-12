From smash and grabs to expensive theft: How retailers deal with Tennessee crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some retail stores have deemed shoplifting a "national crisis," and Middle Tennessee is no stranger to those incidents happening.

Many times police departments will release surveillance photos and videos of different thefts occurring at retail stores.

As the investigation continues into 3 recent retail thefts in Green Hills, detectives are asking for help identifying this woman. She was a driver in the 9/14 theft from the Louis Vuitton store. Know who she is? Please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/aRy9xSJAQk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2023

Right now in Clarksville, police are looking for 25-year-old Daniell Pitt who was caught on video with other women shoplifting from a TJ Maxx. Police say when they responded, Pitt sprayed an officer with bear spray and fled.

Nashville criminal attorney Ryan Davis said cases like this are more severe than average theft cases.

"Something like a pepper spray may be a misdemeanor assault unless it is on an officer, and now there’s increased punishment if you’re assaulting an office as opposed to a citizen," Davis said.

Davis represents people all the time accused of shoplifting.

"Ninety percent of criminal cases don’t make it to trial, so they’re usually resolved by plea agreement or by the state agreeing to dismiss or not prosecute," Davis said.

He says the type of charge depends on the value of the stolen items. In Tennessee, there’s a theft grading statute.

"One thousand to $2,500 is an E felony. Above $2,500 is a D felony. Above $10,000 is a C and above $60,000 is a B. Anything above $250,000 is an A felony which is the equivalent of a homicide charge," Davis said.

He knows the viral videos of smash and grabs get a lot of attention, but he says most cases aren’t as severe.

He's represented clients who forgot to ring an item up at the self-checkout lane. He’s also represented single mothers who have admitted guilt.

"She stole a few toys and articles of clothing, like Christmas pajamas. It’s still a crime and doesn’t make it right, but it makes it more understandable to see how something like that would happen," Davis said.

Davis doesn’t judge, but knows under Tennessee law if someone is found guilty of stealing items worth less than $1,000 it’s a misdemeanor.

Sometimes the person will repeat the offense.

"The real thing that prevents petty crimes and misdemeanor theft is providing more broad access to social services, mental healthcare, medical healthcare, food, and clothing," Davis explained.

He says in nearly all cases, if the person is found guilty, restitution is likely.