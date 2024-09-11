From start to finish, here's your guide to the Music City Grand Prix!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Racing fans! Get ready for action!

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is this weekend and tickets are still available!

If you're planning on heading out, we have you set all the way to the finish line.

7:30 am Gates Open

8:00 am Vintage Indy

9:00 am INDY NXT By Firestone Practice

9:00 am DJ Blanco (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

10:00 am NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1

11:15 am Mackenzie Carpenter (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:35 am Noah Hicks (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:55 am Shaylen (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:00 pm INDY NXT By Firestone Practice 2

12:00 pm INDY NXT By Firestone Final Practice

12:15 pm Chase McDaniel (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:35 pm Mae Estes (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

12:55 pm Brian Kelley (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

1:15 pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying

2:45 pm INDY NXT By Firestone Qualifying

3:30 pm Gary LeVox (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

5:00 pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice

6:00 pm INDY NXT Driver Autograph Session (American Legion FanZone)

6:15 pm Vintage Indy

6:45 pm "Music City Miles & Memories" Bike / Walk / Ride / Ruck with Memories of Honor. Register here

8:00 pm Gates Close

7:30 am Gates Open

8:00 am Vintage Indy

8:00 am DJ Hish (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

9:30 am NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Autograph Session

10:00 am Greylan James (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:00 am Redferrin (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

11:00 am INDY NXT By Firestone Race

12:25 pm Pre-Race Festivities with Daughtry performing (Trackside Stage)

2:00 pm NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP RACE (206 Laps - 275 Miles)

Post-Race Victory Circle Celebration

5:00 pm DJ Slim McGraw (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

5:30 pm Riley Green (iHeartCountry FanZone Stage)

7:00 pm Gates Close

Where is this year's Grand Prix being held?

This year's race is in a different location than years past!

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is held at The Nashville Superspeedway (4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN 37090)

Where can I park?

General parking can be found in the yellow lots of the Superspeedway. They are first come, first serve. Reserved parking can be found here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.