From stimulus check to dream restaurant: Maiz De La Vida opens in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stepping inside Maiz De La Vida feels like embarking on a journey home. From the sounds to the scenery and the spices, every element invites you in. “I wanted to understand the simplicity of a good tortilla,” explained Julio Hernandez.

Julio's journey began four years ago in 2020 when he used a stimulus check to kickstart his dream. Born in the United States but raised in Mexico, Julio aims to bring a taste of his homeland to Music City. “I got to learn next to the comal, the wood fire, the tortilla-making, and the charred tomatoes,” he added.

It's these traditional flavors that create their famous dishes. But to make any recipe succeed, you need the best ingredients—the people. “One of my biggest things here is to kind of showcase the fact that Mexican food at its core is indigenous,” said Chef Obed Vallejo. “And I think that’s something that should be celebrated.”

For customers, the experience goes beyond simply enjoying a good meal; it's about the sense of belonging. “I'm very proud of what Julio is doing. As a Mexican and an immigrant, I feel like he gives us recognition,” said Maribel Onofre. “It gives you a real sense of pride that this is our representation. Maybe it’s just my opinion, but it’s the coolest, prettiest place in the Gulch,” said Melissa Alvarez.

But for Julio, the journey didn’t just start in the Gulch; it all began with that one stimulus check. “So, now we’re selling tortillas with salsa. Then, fast forward, we have a food truck in East Nashville, which is a beautiful story. Fast forward again, we opened a tortillería in North Nashville—that’s a whole other story—and now we’re here,” said Hernandez.

Their hard work brought the food truck to the East, and the tortillería to the North, and now that dream has a permanent home. “I think what’s next for me is just to keep dreaming,” said Hernandez.

So perhaps the simplicity of a good tortilla is just a little bit of hope.

Do you know someone doing something positive in the community? Email me at Patsy.montesinos@newschannel5.com.