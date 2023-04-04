From the Grammys to the Opry: TSU continues to leave their mark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After snagging a Grammy, Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands has another "first" Monday night. They are heading into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry.

They are the first college band to ever win a Grammy. It is for the band's album: The Urban Hymnal.

They are joining performers tonight like Rhonda Vincent, Riders in the Sky and more.

Their album mixes gospel and hip hop and features vocals from TSU's New Direction Gospel Choir and others.

They also helped snag another Grammy win for their work on the best spoken word poetry album with J. Ivy.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m.