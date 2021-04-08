Frontier adds new nonstop route from Nashville to Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frontier is adding a new nonstop route from Music City to Dallas, Texas starting this summer.

The airline already offers nonstop flights from Nashville to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia.

The route from Nashville International Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport three times a week starting June 10.

“We’re excited to expand in Nashville with new nonstop flights to Dallas this summer,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s low fares and friendly service offer a unique flying experience and convenient option to take a trip with family or friends this summer.”

To celebrate, Frontier says the airline is offering fares starting at $49 for flights purchased by 11:59 p.m. on April 11.