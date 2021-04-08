Watch
News

Actions

Frontier adds new nonstop route from Nashville to Dallas

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
In this June 26, 2019 photo Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Frontier Airlines will take temperature of passengers before flights
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:01:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frontier is adding a new nonstop route from Music City to Dallas, Texas starting this summer.

The airline already offers nonstop flights from Nashville to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Philadelphia.

The route from Nashville International Airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport three times a week starting June 10.

“We’re excited to expand in Nashville with new nonstop flights to Dallas this summer,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s low fares and friendly service offer a unique flying experience and convenient option to take a trip with family or friends this summer.”

To celebrate, Frontier says the airline is offering fares starting at $49 for flights purchased by 11:59 p.m. on April 11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast