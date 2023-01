NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Low-fare airline Frontier Airlines has launched nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Service will start on January 5 with the intro fare starting at $49. Frontier also offers nonstop travel from BNA to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

The frequency and times of flights are subject to change, so to find a flight that works for you, click here.