Frosty weather headed our way for the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While the threat of severe weather is moving out of the mid-South, so too are the warmer temperatures.

The rest of the work week will be cooler with highs below average in the 50s and 60s, and slight chances for rain. The coldest air will move in Friday night, and it is possible we could see a snowflake or two fall overnight, but nothing will stick.

Give the rain we have recently seen, and the cold air moving in, it looks likely that both Saturday and Sunday morning will be cold enough for frost to develop across the area.

Next week we will enjoy spring-time temperatures back in the 70s along with chances for spring-time thunderstorms.