Frozen pipes are a large concern when the cold, artic air arrives

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've got the milk and bread, but do you have what you need to prepare your home ahead of next week's freeze?

Frozen pipes are a common problem when the temperature drops so quickly.

Letting your faucet drip — just a trickle of warm water — may save you a bigger bill for repairing your pipes.

According to State Farm's most recent claims data, more than 32,000 claims for frozen pipes and water damage were filed nationwide between August 2022 to August 2023. That totaled $806 million in paid claims. Tennessee filed the third most claims with around $62 million paid in claims. Georgia took the top spot.

Some inexpensive items are good to have on hand before it gets below freezing, according to the owner of Cumberland Hardware in East Nashville. Some items go fast like ice melt.

"We just got about 2,000 pounds in yesterday," said John Varallo. "We're getting ready to bring it around."

The store on Woodland Street also expects snow shovels and sleds will fly off the shelves.

If you have leaky doors and windows, you might want to grab weather stripping.

"If you're inside your house and you're looking out around your doors and windows and you can see light around them than you need some insulation," Varallo said.

Ice, snow and cold temperatures can cause expensive damage. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance made a video to help insurance consumers if they've been affected by winter weather.