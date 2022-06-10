Frugal MacDoogal shooting suspect served warrants, released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a Frugal MacDoogal security guard left the hospital Friday and was booked into the Davidson County Jail.

Randy Charles Levi is charged with one count of criminal homicide and three counts of attempted homicide. He had been hospitalized since the June 2 shooting.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said when the initial three officers arrived at the store, they saw the security guard, identified as 59-year-old Robert Scott Meek, had been shot and was being tended to by the manager of the store. The manager directed police into the store, where the suspect had fled with Meek's gun.

TBI

Aaron said the officers encountered the man in the back of the store, and he began firing at responding Officer Trevor Taylor. Aaron said Officer Taylor, a MNPD field training officer, did not fire his weapon. The two other responding officers, Officers Blake Curry and Steven Luckey, fired at the man and wounded him.

According to Aaron, Meek had encountered the man earlier in the evening when he was caught shoplifting a beer from the store. Meek took the beer and escorted the man to the parking lot.

Levi's bail is set at $1.4 million.