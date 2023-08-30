Fruit and vegetable "prescriptions" linked to big health benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new study finds doctors who prescribe their patients fruits and vegetables see significant health benefits.

The study, which was published in the American Heart Association's journal, Circulation, looked at people who had increased risk of heart disease who participated in produce prescription programs for about 6 months.

The adults involved increased their fruit and veggie consumption by about one cup a day, and children about a quarter cup a day.

This was linked to improved body mass index, blood sugar, blood pressure levels, and decreased food insecurity.

Food insecurity is a big reason why many people do not get the nutritious foods they need in the first place, leading to chronic diseases like diabetes.

Nearly one in 6 homes in Davidson County are living with food insecurity, which is why the Nashville General Hospital Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee started its Food Pharmacy several years ago to provide free, healthy foods for patients.

Experts recommend everyone to eat about five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables throughout your day.