Frustrated with festival parking in Downtown Franklin? City leaders want to hear your thoughts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Franklin is looking for ways to improve parking and traffic during its largest downtown festivals.

A citywide survey earlier this year drew more than 5,200 responses, with 86% of respondents supporting free public parking and longer parking limits.

Now, the city is studying parking, mobility and traffic operations during Pumpkinfest, Dickens of a Christmas and Main Street Festival. The three events, organized by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, draw tens of thousands of visitors and require multiple street closures.

The city’s new survey opened last week and closes November 10. Feedback will help guide potential improvements for future festivals.

A consultant team also plans to collect data during Pumpkinfest on October 24 or 25, depending on weather. Dickens of a Christmas will serve as a backup study opportunity.

Take the survey here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.