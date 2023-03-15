Frustration among those with ADHD grows as Adderall shortage continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People with ADHD are growing frustrated over an ongoing shortage of the prescription medication Adderall.

This shortage was first reported back in October. Health officials said it is because of manufacturing delays and high demand.

Over the past few years, prescribed medications for attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder have risen more than drug companies and government agencies expected.

The FDA limits the amount of Adderall that can be produced based on what was needed the year before.

This year there has been a spike in ADHD diagnoses. Now, kids who need the medication may have to go without and doctors said that can cause problems at school.

"If they're primarily the impulsive type of ADHD, they become distractible in class, they get in trouble," said pediatrician Dr. Ben Spitalnick. "If they're primarily the inattentive type of ADHD, they learn not as well, they don't test as well. So our goal is to keep these kids who meet the criteria consistently on their medication when possible."

The FDA said it is working on resolving the shortage sometime next month, but how is unclear.