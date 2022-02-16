Ft. Campbell soldiers deployed to Europe overnight

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Fort Campbell soldiers are making their way to Europe after being deployed late Tuesday night.

It's happening in order to help NATO allies and partners in the region as a potential Russian military invasion of Ukraine looms.

Ft. Campbell soldiers had been on standby for about a month until they were deployed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Army said troops will be providing valuable support while reassuring Polish Allies during a critical moment. Ft. Campbell Soldiers will be joining soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina who had already deployed to the region.

This is all a part of President Biden’s plan to reassure NATO Allies and partners in the region amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden said the US has seen no evidence of claims that some Russian troops have withdrawn from along Ukraine's border. He has warned Russia not to invade as tensions continue escalating. If Russia does invade, President Biden said the US is ready to respond.

Soldiers about to be deployed spoke to us about the mentality it takes to be prepared.

Jimmy Farmer, NewsChannel 5 Ft. Campbell soldiers deploy to Europe amid Ukraine tensions

"If you're not scared, there's something wrong, right? Unless you've done this before. But you can't go into doing the unknown and be completely shut down," said Zyan Sweet (pictured above), Private First Class. "You have to prepare yourself mentally for that. Over the past month we've been on standby for it so I've got to prepare myself a lot for that."

Jimmy Farmer, NewsChannel 5 Ft. Campbell soldiers deploy to Europe amid Ukraine tensions

"It's a bit nerve-wracking. You don't know what you're gonna expect. So you just need to try to have a clear mind and make sure you refer back to that training if something does happen so where you can handle the situation, and keep it under control and bring yourself back home and the others back home," said Mark Berg, Jr. (pictured above), Private First Class.

