Ft. Campbell soldiers find 'family' away from home

FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. — At Fort Campbell, a soldier's day is usually already scheduled down to the minute.
But in the kitchen ahead of the U.S. Army's 5th Special Forces Group Thanksgiving Dinner, time is even more important, as they prep the meal with military precision
Specialist Trenton Johnson is one of the soldiers who took part in the dinner this year. Trenton says he'd usually be spending with his family in Orlando.
After two deployments to Iraq, he says outside of his loved ones at home, he's come to know a different kind of family to spend the holiday with.
"The Army is definitely your family, when we enlist and move away from home, we know we're leaving family and going on own, but I think in a sense we don't know we're gonna find a new family," Trenton said.
A new family that Trenton says he doesn't have to look very far to be thankful for.
