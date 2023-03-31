Ft. Campbell soldiers killed in crash remembered fondly by local community

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVF) — Nine soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell died late Wednesday night in a collision involving two Black Hawk helicopters during a training mission.

The Black Hawk helicopters crashed in the middle of an open field across a residential area. According to Fort Campbell officials, the two Black Hawk helicopters were on a routine training mission while crews used night vision goggles.

Community members have a connection to those inside the Black Hawk helicopters. In fact, some people say they get a sense of pride every time they see the soldiers fly over.

"This is a small community, and we hear fort Campbell every night and day. They're flying over our houses and we’re very close to them," said Trigg County Volunteer firefighter Brent Jones, one of the first people to respond to the scene Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

There’s no confusing the sound of a Black Hawk helicopter, because when they fly over your home, its presence is known. Jones sees the helicopters fly over his property so much his daughter considers the soldiers her friends.

"Sometimes, they fly low to where we can see them and wave at them, and she will wave at them and they will wave back," says Jones.

In Cadiz, Kentucky, there’s an overwhelming amount of love for the men and women in uniform; their hometown heroes put on full display downtown, banners stretching for miles.

"We are blessed to live in the freest country in the history of planet Earth, but we must remember that freedom relies on those who are willing to serve — some pay the ultimate price," says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The nine soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid that ultimate price when two Black Hawk helicopters came crashing down in in an open field, near a neighborhood.

Five soldiers were in one helicopter and four were in the other, including a pilot, co-pilot and crew chief. Typically, medics and other personnel are on the aircraft as well during these training sessions. The identities of the soldiers have not yet been released.

"When something devastating like this happens, you just have to deal with it the best way you can,” says Jones.

Emergency crews from Trigg County and Christian County responded, as well as crews from Fort Campbell.

The community is sending their thoughts and prayers to all their families. “We feel sorry for the soldiers that lost their lives and their families. Our hearts go out to to them,” says Jones.

Officials are working to notify next of kin. When they do, the names of the soldiers killed in this collision will be released.

An Army safety crew was on scene Thursday afternoon, pulling data from the choppers to find out what caused them to come down and to find out what they can learn from this.