Fuel tanker overturns, blocking both lanes of Highway 31 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overturned fuel tanker is causing both lanes of Highway 31 in Columbia to be blocked.
At around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, the tanker overturned, dumping nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel onto Nashville Highway.
The driver was treated and released in stable condition.
Both lanes are currently blocked at this time and you're advised to seek alternate routes.
