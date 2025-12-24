Fugitive child rape suspect captured in Guatemala after 4 years on the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man who fled the country while under investigation for child sexual assault is now in custody in Guatemala and will be returned to face charges in our community early next year.

Domingo Sunun, 46, was taken into custody by local authorities working with the FBI after spending four years as a fugitive. He is under indictment on multiple charges including three counts of aggravated child rape, four counts of child rape, and five counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The charges stem from a 2021 investigation by Metro Nashville Police Youth Services detectives into allegations that Sunun sexually assaulted four young girls who were related to him. Police said at the time that the abuse occurred over a four-year period and involved victims under the age of 12.

Sunun fled Nashville and the United States after the investigation began in 2021. He was 41 years old when police first issued warrants for his arrest.

Sunun's return to Nashville is expected early next year, where he will face the pending charges. We will continue following this case through the court process and updating our community as justice moves forward for the victims and their families.

This case took four years to reach this point—but the work to protect children in our community happens every day. If you know a child who may be experiencing abuse, the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-877-237-0004, or you can report it at this online portal. You can also find local resources and warning signs to watch for here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.