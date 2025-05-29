Fugitive wanted for Nashville rapper Chris King's murder captured in Los Angeles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say Adrian Cameron Jr. was wearing an ankle monitor for a previous murder charge when rapper Chris King was killed last April

A fugitive has been captured in California, a year after Metro Nashville Police say he was involved in a shooting that left a local rapper dead.

Information developed by MNPD TITANS Unit detectives led authorities to 20-year-old Adrian Cameron Jr., who was captured in Los Angeles on Wednesday by a LAPD and FBI task force.

Cameron is facing murder charges in the deaths of two separate victims.

Officers say Cameron was at the scene when Christopher Cheeks - known by his stage name Chris King - was robbed and gunned down outside a music studio on Hayes Street back in April of last year.

Cameron was out on bond with an ankle monitor at the time for a September 2021 murder. Data from the monitor showed police it was cut off shortly after Cheeks was killed.

Another suspect, Amir Carroll, was taken into custody back in February.

Cameron is expected to be extradited back to Nashville soon.

