NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The full extent of Christa Pike's injuries is "still unknown" nearly two months after her failed execution, according to a new legal filing in Davidson County Chancery Court.

On Monday, Nov. 23, Pike's attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to order the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) to allow mental health experts to evaluate her without an attorney present.

Pike's legal team wants two clinical psychologists to examine her condition. One specializes in complex trauma, while the other has expertise in torture and trauma.

According to the filing, one psychologist had already visited Pike three times without an attorney present. But earlier this month, TDOC began requiring an "attorney of record" to accompany experts during their visits.

Attorneys say another psychologist was also told she couldn't keep her own notes or evaluation materials.

"These restrictions are new and deeply concerning," said Luke Ihnen of Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee.

Pike's attorneys argue there's no legal or policy basis for the new restrictions and are asking the court to allow experts to conduct their evaluations independently.

Pike, 50, was hospitalized after surviving two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital during Tennessee's attempt to execute her on Sept. 30 for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

She was placed on a ventilator before eventually regaining consciousness and returning to prison.

In a statement shared last month, Pike described the physical and emotional pain she has experienced since the execution attempt.

"The pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul," Pike said. "I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay."

Gov. Bill Lee has since paused further executions while the state reviews what went wrong.

Pike's attorneys are also seeking to have her death sentence reduced to life in prison.