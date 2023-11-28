Full Plates Day: How to help provide food to families in need across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday is known as 'Giving Tuesday' and this year NewsChannel 5 is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help local families in need with Full Plates Day.

And to make your donation go even further, generous donors are matching all donations on Tuesday up to $1 million.

DONATE TO SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE HERE

Every $1 donated can help provide four meals to local families.

NewsChannel 5 will be presenting stories of how Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has helped families across the area throughout the day Tuesday on air and online.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee opened its doors in 1978 with the purpose to provide a central distribution center for companies, groups, and individuals who wished to help provide food to people facing hunger in Middle Tennessee. 96 cents of ever dollar goes directly to feeding programs. Over the years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has donated more than 38 million meals to families in need.