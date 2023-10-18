Fully open, you can drive on the bridge via Broadway now in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two months of closure, the bridge connecting Broadway into downtown Nashville is fully open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Crews just finished the fencing, railing and lighting. Previously, a lane on each side had opened. The bridge crosses over 11th Avenue and the heavily used CSX railroad. The project meant removing a bridge from 1948 and recreating a new one in its place.

"When we think of these celebrations, it's important to recognize they are symbols of something bigger," said Butch Eley, Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner. "This bridge behind us has tons of steel, rebar, concrete and asphalt. We all know that it's much bigger and more important than that. It represents connectivity to communities all over this area — west, east, north and south."

The bridge is a crucial link to what is Tennessee Highway 1, which was originally constructed to connect the western part of Tennessee with those in East Tennessee.

"This is thinking ahead of what we need 25 years from now," Gov. Bill Lee said. "It's a precursor of things to come. It's an example of what we hope to do and play out over the next 10 years. This city is the envy of many cities across America."

The bridge work was finished ahead of schedule and cost fewer dollars than originally budgeted, Lee said.

New Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell stood alongside Eley and Lee, noting that the bridge gave a revamped feel as residents and visitors used the viaduct.

"We improved the infrastructure for the volume of people that come in and out of downtown every day," O'Connell said. "This project in particular for the bridge is an improvement. We have widened sidewalks and planters that give a welcoming feel."