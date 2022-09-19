Fun for the whole family! Cheekwood Harvest 2022 has officially kicked off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood Harvest is back for another season! The six-week festival runs from September 17 through October 30.

During the festival, there will be 10,000 pumpkins and 3,000 mums as part of the display.

"The changing of the leaves is one of many garden highlights as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet visitors with their fall colors," Cheekwood said.

Events during the harvest include: Thursday Night Out, Cheekwood Beer Garden, Music City Rose Show, Japanese Moon Viewing, Halloween Pooch Party and El Día de los Muertos.

"You will find pumpkins galore along with activities and experiences designed to appeal to all ages, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date," Cheekwood said.