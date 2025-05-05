Fund started to help immigrant families after ICE detainments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and local immigration nonprofits are starting a fund to help immigrant families affected by ICE detainment in Nashville this weekend.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, stopped 150 cars in south Nashville on Sunday, resulting in arrests and handling immigration matters. Protesters stood outside the Department of Homeland Security office in Nashville, along with families trying to get information about their loved ones who were detained.

The fund, named the Belonging Fund, is live on the Community Foundation's website. This fund is a partnership between Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Metropolitan government.

"What we know is that state and federal officials coordinated without us," Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. "I have requested and am seeking the names and charges of those arrested. MNPD wasn't involved. Their role is to protect all residents. My office is in regular contact to make sure we keep the public updated. MNPD is not ICE."

Dollars from the Belonging fund will not go to legal fees but will help serve the needs of the immigrant community for transportation, childcare, and food insecurity. The priority of the funding will go to those affected by the ICE detainments in South Nashville. This is the first fund of its kind.

"We want to make sure their needs are cared for," said Hal Cato, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. "We want them here."

Mayor O'Connell said Metro Legal is writing a letter asking for the names of those arrested and the charges. They are asking both ICE and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

O'Connell said he talked with Gov. Bill Lee about what happened, but their conversation was short.

"I flagged that this seemed like a significant tension increase with local and state government. He's aware of the complicated landscape," O'Connell said.

