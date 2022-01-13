Fundraiser for owners of Sweet 16th Bakery hits $100,000 after family makes hospice care decision

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than one thousand people in one day made donations to a fundraiser for the owners of a beloved bakery.

Sweet 16th Bakery at the corner of North 16th Street and Ordway Place in East Nashville is owned by Dan and Ellen Einstein. Recently, 61-year-old Dan's health declined. This week he was moved to hospice care.

"They're just that special couple who have lived their lives according to their beliefs, which are that community is incredibly important," said Meghan Hayes, a close friend.

Outside the bakery, banners have been hung. Customers and people from the neighborhood are coming by daily to leave a note.

"I'm hoping that this is a way to give back some of that support they've given to us," said Marie Winget, a customer.

In good times and bad, the bakery owners have been there. In 1998, after a powerful tornado hit the neighborhood, the couple handed out free donuts.

"Anytime there's been tragedy they've been the first to reach out to the community to say 'How can we help?'" Winget said.

At the beginning of the week, friends created a GoFundMe for the Einsteins. As of Wednesday night, donations topped $106,000.

"I think it's just a beautiful display of love for Dan and Ellen," said Robbie Drimmer, a family friend. "They've touched the lives of thousands upon thousands in East Nashville and all over the country, and I think this is just everyone's way of letting them know they're here for them and we love both of them dearly."