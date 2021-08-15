Fundraiser to save Merrill-Williams house in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday the Franklin community gathered at Limestone Baptist Church for a good cause.

Franklin natives Moe Pope, owner of Moe Better BBQ & Fish, and Fred Curll, owner of So Smooth Soul Food, teamed up to host a fundraiser for the Merrill-Williams house in Franklin.

All of the proceeds went to the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County (AAHS) as they try to raise enough money to buy the 264 Natchez Street home.

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County must raise $610,000 before May 1, 2022 in order to save the historic home.

After the Civil War, former slave Moses Merrill bought the property and built the home. The property was later transferred to Tom Williams, the son of Franklin’s first Black business owner.

The AAHS say they would love to buy the house and turn it into a heritage center.

"Being a community development center means the whole community can come and learn about the history of Natchez and Franklin," Pope said.

Along with food, there was a silent auction and bake sale.

"We cannot do it without the community," said Alma McLemore, the president of AAHS, "moral support, financial support, coming together is how we're able to do this."

If you didn't make it out today but want to support, you can give a tax-deductible donation made payable to the African American Heritage Society and mailed to P.O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065. You can also donate by visiting www.McLemoreHouse.com.