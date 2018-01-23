Fundraisers Created For Apartment Fire Victims

3:26 PM, Jan 23, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dozens of people were left homeless after their apartments were destroyed in a fire, but the community has rallied around them to give relief.

The Creekwood Apartment complex caught fire Monday night, and according to the property owner, the blaze destroyed more than 20 apartments.

Multiple fundraisers were created in response to the devastating fire.

  1. Creekwood Fire Relief Facebook page
  2. Donations - Tailgate Brewery: Goods and monetary donations can be dropped off at the restaurant on Charlotte.
  3. Creekwood Fire gofundme page

