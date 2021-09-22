THP trooper killed in off-duty crash laid to rest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper, who died in an off-duty crash last week, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

The funeral for Trooper Aaron Rumford was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Dickson.

Rumford was killed on Sept. 12 after his motorcycle collided with a car on 21st Avenue South at Portland Avenue in Nashville.

THP said Rumford served the Nashville District in Wilson County until 2018 when he was selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

“Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably. Please join us in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the agency wrote on social media.