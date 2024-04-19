Funeral for TSU football player killed in hit-and-run to happen this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the family of a TSU football player killed by a hit-and-run gets ready to lay their loved one to rest, Metro Police are still searching for his killer.

Police found the damaged red Ford Edge car that is believed to have hit Chazan Page early Sunday morning on Gallatin Pike.

The vehicle was found in a backyard on Oakhurst Drive.

Friday Chazan's family and friends will begin to gather to remember him. A pubic viewing will be held at Highland Hills Funeral Home at 1 p.m.

Then Saturday will be the visitation and funeral service at Cornerstone Nashville on Old Hickory Boulevard starting at 11 a.m.

Chazan was 20 years old and was an offensive lineman for the TSU Tigers.

He attended Lipscomb Academy where he also played football.

He leaves behind his parents in Inglewood and an older brother who is on the TSU football team as well.

He died saving the life of his girlfriend, pushing her out of the way of the speeding car that took his life.

If you recognize the car, call Metro Police immediately.

The family has shared a GoFundMe to help them through this unexpected loss. They are almost halfway to their goal.