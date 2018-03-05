Funeral Held For Lebanon Officer Killed In Crash

Cloudy
HI: 56°
LO: 42°
LEBANON, Tenn. - Family and friends are saying their final goodbye to a Lebanon police officer who was killed in a crash last week.
A funeral for Joseph Bowen will be held Monday afternoon at the Fairview Church in Lebanon. He will be buried at Salem Cemetery in Liberty with full police honors.
Bowen was headed home Thursday morning after his overnight shift when his truck went off an embankment and into Smith Fork Creek. His body was located soon after officials found his vehicle.
Bowen's wife works as a Dekalb County 911 dispatcher. He left behind her and their two small children.
A YouCaring page has been set up to gather funds to help with expenses.
Related Story:Remembering Officer Joe Bowen