Gallatin 11-year-old saves family by alerting them to a house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family of 10 is looking for a home after theirs went up in flames in Gallatin two weeks ago.

The accidental fire caused the family to lose almost everything and they’re struggling to find a new home. The fire at the home on Harper Dean Way was so powerful it damaged the neighboring home.

The family says they’re lucky to be alive and if it wasn’t for their oldest child, 11-year-old Hayden Brewer, the outcome could've been a lot different.

Brewer woke up in the middle of the night to the fire.

“I was trying to find my way out. I see Black smoke coming from the walls and I’m like, 'oh no there’s a huge fire'," Brewer said.

According to Hayden’s mom, Hannah Garrison, Hayden woke up and alerted everyone. He saved his entire family.

She said the fire spread so quickly, they couldn’t save much. The family lost everything from furniture and toys to irreplaceable items like old baby photos.

The family has been living in and out of hotels for the last two weeks. They’re struggling to find an affordable home for their family. They say finding a landlord that will accept their large family and minor credit issues has been tough.

Hannah hopes someone can come along and provide them a home once again, so she can give her kids some stability.

"We're going to make it. I’m not a negative person and I don’t have room for failure," Garrison said.

Brewer is thankful everyone is safe, because he loves his family.

They've launched a GoFundMe, if you would like to donate.

If you're a landlord looking to help the family, email Hannah at Hgarrison1229@gmail.com.