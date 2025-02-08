Gallatin church holds 8th annual Prom for people with special needs

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night was a memorable one for those who attended Prom at Northfield Church.

Lisa Dotson, who coordinates the event, says 'Night to Shine' is a Prom for people with special needs. It's held every year on the Friday before Valentine's Day.

Started by the Tim Tebow Foundation, 700 churches around the country join in annually.

Northfield Church has hosted 8 Proms so far, growing from its original 75 attendees.

"We've grown to 225 this year, honored guests, and we have a waiting list!" said Dotson. "We just want everyone in the community to feel loved. It's just as simple as that."

Every guest is escorted by a buddy as they attend dinner, ride in a limo, hit the red carpet and dance the night away.

Cole Davis said he's been to every Prom so far.

"It's really special. It means a lot to me," he explained "[The Prom] will be really good and really fun."

This year, 800 volunteers made the event possible.

