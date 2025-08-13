Gallatin government provides an update on paving projects in the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in Gallatin, we have an update for you.
Here's a look at the update for paving in the area and where things stand for each road.
Grandview Dr – Paving complete
Brownstone Dr – Paving complete
Bryn Mawr Cir – Milled
Cambridge Dr – Milled
Rhodes Cir – Milled
Weathervane Dr – Milled
Hedgeway Ct – Milled
Woodmont Dr – Milled
West Smith St – Paving tomorrow (8/13)
S. Locust Ave – Paving tomorrow (8/13)
W. Bledsoe St - Paving tomorrow (8/13)
Plantation Blvd, Plantation Pass, Browns Ln, Charles Reed Ct, Joseph Acklen Ct, and Adelicia Hayes Ct – Milling to begin at the end of this week with paving to follow.
