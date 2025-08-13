Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Gallatin government provides an update on paving projects in the area

Gallatin Generic
Gallatin City Government
Gallatin Generic
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in Gallatin, we have an update for you.

Here's a look at the update for paving in the area and where things stand for each road.

Grandview Dr – Paving complete
Brownstone Dr – Paving complete
Bryn Mawr Cir – Milled
Cambridge Dr – Milled
Rhodes Cir – Milled
Weathervane Dr – Milled
Hedgeway Ct – Milled
Woodmont Dr – Milled
West Smith St – Paving tomorrow (8/13)
S. Locust Ave – Paving tomorrow (8/13)
W. Bledsoe St - Paving tomorrow (8/13)

Plantation Blvd, Plantation Pass, Browns Ln, Charles Reed Ct, Joseph Acklen Ct, and Adelicia Hayes Ct – Milling to begin at the end of this week with paving to follow.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking