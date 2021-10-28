Gallatin man gets 36 months probation for role in US Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin man has been sentenced to 36 months probation for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jack Jesse Griffith was sentenced Thursday in federal court. His 36-month probation sentence includes a special condition of 90 days of home confinement.

Back in July, Griffith pleaded guilty to “willfully and knowingly” parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a U.S. Capitol building. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Griffith, also known as online as Juan Bibiano, was indicted back in January on five counts, along with Matthew Bledsoe, Eric Chase Torrens and Blake Austin Reed.

A post on the Bibiano Facebook account showed Griffith in what appeared to be the crypt of the U.S. Capitol, raising his closed fist in the air. Another post on the same account read, "I even helped stormed [sic] the capitol today, but it only made things worse."

U.S. Department of Justice A post on the Bibiano Facebook account

Griffith was arrested in Gallatin on January 16.