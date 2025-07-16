Gallatin nonprofit collecting thank-you cards for Texas first responders

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee nonprofit is working to show appreciation for first responders in Texas through handwritten thank-you notes and coffee gift cards.

Jordyn Clark, who runs I Got Your Six Ministry in Tennessee, is collecting cards to send to first responders in Texas as a gesture of gratitude for their difficult work.

"The whole purpose of our nonprofit is to love on first responders, love on their families. And then we do a lot of work with our local foster care as well," Clark said.

As the wife of a first responder, the cause is personal for Clark.

"I've been a first responder wife for a very long time," Clark said.

When deciding how to support Texas first responders, Clark chose thank-you cards as a heartfelt yet accessible option for many people.

"We thought that this would be the best option. Something from the heart that doesn't cost a lot of money. It's super easy to do, but it would mean the world to somebody having the worst day of their lives," Clark said.

After posting her idea on Facebook, people from across Tennessee and even communities across the country responded enthusiastically, and cards and interest in sending cards poured in.

"There was a sweet lady who handmade a lot of these cards, and did the Texas colors on them," Clark said.

People have been dropping off cards at Clark's salon, Studio 1:9 in Gallatin.

Some, like 18-year-old Hannah Humphrey, came for a haircut and wrote a card on her visit.

"I've been praying a lot about it — I've been praying for our first responders, I know a lot of first responders," Humphrey said.

Clark said she is coordinating with local authorities in Texas to ensure the cards reach various first responder departments.

"The sheriff's office is partnering with me to ensure that they get to all the different entities," Clark said.

She's also made contact with Lift Coffee in Texas, a local coffee shop that plans to help Clark with the effort.

I Got Your Six Ministry is purchasing 200 gift cards from Lift Coffee.

Dutch Bros. in Gallatin has donated 200 coffee gift cards, and many community members are including coffee gift cards to other national chains with their handwritten notes.

Clark is halfway to her goal of collecting 400 cards; she's hoping to meet that number in the next few days with more thank-you and coffee gift cards from folks.

She plans to either send the cards or personally deliver them to Kerr County with assistance from the sheriff's office.

If you're interested in donating a thank you card, you can contact Clark via her salon, Studio 1:9 Salon. It's located at 1198 Nashville Pike, Suite 200 in Gallatin, and their phone number is 615-675-5815.

