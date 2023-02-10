Gallatin police investigating hit-and-run with dump truck, nine-month-old was in car

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being a victim in a hit-and-run can be frustrating enough, but Gallatin police are investigating a rare case involving something much bigger than just a car.

Officers say a dump truck hit a woman's car Wednesday in Gallatin, and after the woman confronted the driver, he drove off.

Katey Elizer says her nine-month-old was in the car at the time.

"It was terrifying," Elizer said. "It took me a second to realize how fortunate we were."

Elizer called the police. Without any surveillance video to go off of, they say they're running the credit card of the truck driver to see who they were.

"Unfortunately, I have liability. I'm stuck having to pay for the cost, and with a family of five with one income. I can't afford to fix this vehicle, I need him to step up," Elizer said.

"I don't have any hatred for him. I forgive him," Elizer said. "Just step up and do the right thing."