Gallatin police officer gains fame for directing traffic and dancing

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The after school pick up line can be one of the most chaotic parts of the afternoon.

Not only can it be confusing, but you have police officers directing traffic and blowing whistles.

It's for your safety and that of those around us. Rather than feeling tension this time around the Station Camp school campuses in Gallatin, it's actually the opposite thanks to Officer Chris Lauderdale.

“So right now we’re trying to make sure traffic is flowing real fluid and smooth through here,” Lauderdale said Wednesday afternoon outside Station Camp Middle School.

Sitting in traffic isn't likely going to bring any pep to your step, but this line comes with a show.

“This officer is amazing," one parent shouted over in my direction. "He entertains the kids. He’s my kids’ favorite officer.”

“Nobody’s on their phone that are driving," Lauderdale said. "They’re too busy watching me to see what I’m doing.”

During frigid mornings when temperatures were in the single digits, Lauderdale started moving to stay warm. Simple movements turned into dance moves.

The rest is history.

“I love Gallatin," he said. "And I love the people in it. And for me to be able to serve them in this capacity, it’s just a dream that I’ve been able to fulfill.”

Lauderdale joined the department about two years ago after working in engineering and maintenance. This was something he always wanted to do. The dancing part wasn't so much what he expected.

Just from standing and observing for an hour, I noticed dads dancing in their cars, people waving while driving by and kids shielding their faces to avoid feeling embarrassed by a parent's dancing.

The best way to get a true feel for what this all looked like in person is to watch the video in the player above.

“Smiles are free and they can change someone’s entire day whether they’re going to school or work,” Lauderdale said.

“Finally done something that I should have done 30 years ago, you know," he added.

Lauderdale hopes this helps bring a positive presence to policing in the community.

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.