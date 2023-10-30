Gallatin unveils monument to honor over 500 Black residents in unmarked graves

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cemetery is the final resting place of thousands of people who called Gallatin and the surrounding areas home.

However, the Gallatin City Cemetery has over 500 Black residents interred in unmarked graves.

In an inspiring move, the city of Gallatin has rallied together to pay homage to these forgotten souls, acknowledging their contributions and the injustices they endured.

The Gallatin City Cemetery, established in 1814, was a reflection of the segregated society of that time. Black residents were relegated to the back of the cemetery, and it has recently come to light that more than 500 of them are buried in unmarked graves — their identities lost to history.

Local resident Peter Odom, who has several family members laid to rest in the cemetery, shared his connection to the site.

"I do have my grandmother and my grandfather, my dad, some of my great aunts that I know of," he said.

The revelation of these unmarked graves, according to Odom, highlights the broader history of African Americans' struggles, as many did not have the privilege of being recognized even in death.

"We know that they are there, and they are indeed known to someone, and they are beloved," says Velma Brinkley, a local historian.

Recognizing the significance of these unmarked graves, she — along with the city's mayor and other leaders — spearheaded the effort to unveil a monument in honor of these forgotten individuals.

The monument stands as a testament to the lives of over 500 Black residents buried in unmarked graves in the Gallatin City Cemetery.

While their names may never be recovered, the monument is a symbol of the city's acknowledgment of their existence and the contributions they made to the community.

These individuals were more than just historical footnotes; they were mothers, fathers, sons, and brothers who played vital roles in shaping Gallatin into the city it is today.

Five years ago, Volunteer State Bank pledged a $15,000 gift to improve the African-American section of the cemetery. Most of this funding was allocated for ground-penetrating radar services, which successfully detected and GPS-marked more than 500 unmarked graves.

The remaining funds, combined with contributions from Sumner Funeral and Cremation and the City of Gallatin, made the monument project possible.