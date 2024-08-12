Gallatin woman indicted on charges of aggravated arson following Gallatin home explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A Gallatin woman has been indicted on charges of aggravated arson and felony vandalism following a home explosion in Gallatin earlier this summer.
On June 14, Gallatin Fire and TBI special agents responded to an explosion on Chaffin Court where one person had been injured. According to Sumner County EMS, at the time, the individual that was injured was outside of the structure when it exploded.
Initially, it was thought an accidental leak in a natural gas line was to blame, but then investigators hinted it may have been intentional based on the size and location of the explosion.
During the course of the investigation, agents were able to identify the resident, Jessica Stadelbauer has the one responsible for the explosion.
She has since been arrested on charges of Aggravated Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, and Child Abuse/ Neglect or Endangerment.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston