Gallatin woman indicted on charges of aggravated arson following Gallatin home explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — A Gallatin woman has been indicted on charges of aggravated arson and felony vandalism following a home explosion in Gallatin earlier this summer.

On June 14, Gallatin Fire and TBI special agents responded to an explosion on Chaffin Court where one person had been injured. According to Sumner County EMS, at the time, the individual that was injured was outside of the structure when it exploded.

Initially, it was thought an accidental leak in a natural gas line was to blame, but then investigators hinted it may have been intentional based on the size and location of the explosion.

Authorities say home explosion in Gallatin that injured woman appears to be intentional

During the course of the investigation, agents were able to identify the resident, Jessica Stadelbauer has the one responsible for the explosion.

She has since been arrested on charges of Aggravated Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, and Child Abuse/ Neglect or Endangerment.

