Garth Brooks discusses excitement ahead of Nissan Stadium show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks is getting excited for his upcoming stadium tour stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

He spoke with NewsChannel 5's Ben Hill ahead of tickets going on sale Friday morning.

Brooks announced he was giving Nissan another try in February. Thousands of his loyal fans likely recall, his 2021 show ended due to severe weather.

"I'm so excited," Brooks told NewsChannel 5's Ben Hill. "The greatest feeling I've ever had in the stadium tour was hearing Bill Cody go 'And now, the Grand Ole Opry' and it bouncing off those stadium walls right before the rain hit. I was so proud, so happy, and just can't wait to get that feeling again."

The new show is scheduled for Saturday, April 16.

Brooks said Nashville is one city he looks forward to.

"It's an industry town," Brooks said. "Industry towns are not supposed to be fun to play. They're just not, you can ask any entertainer. But there's something about Music City, it's like coming home."

Fans are encouraged to register their accounts on Ticketmaster before tickets go on sale Friday.

Tickets will cost $94.95, with that total including all fees.