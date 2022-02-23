Garth Brooks is giving Nissan Stadium another try

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country superstar Garth Brooks announced Wednesday morning that he's going to give Nissan Stadium another try.

Brooks has scheduled a show at the stadium on Saturday, April 16th.

Thousands of his loyal fans likely recall how his 2021 show ended at Nissan Stadium. His opening acts were already performing when severe weather hit, and the show was postponed.

Eventually, the show and four other stops on Brooks' tour were canceled due to concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Brooks said "Nashville, we’re coming home…AGAIN! You were sweet to each other when the Thunder Rolled last time. I not only want to come back, I have to come back! Not for you, but for me! Let’s make this a night so great we want to live it twice! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE"

Tickets go on sale on March 4th. Tickets will cost $94.95, with that total including all fees.