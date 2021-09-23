Garth Brooks moves to dive bars for live performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In August, country music super star Garth Brooks canceled five shows from his stadium tour as coronavirus cases surged across the nation.

It was a difficult decision for Brooks, but one he felt was necessary. Now he's back, but playing to much smaller audiences at dive bars.

Brooks said it's the safest way to be able to perform and also keep people healthy since almost all smaller venues now have vaccination policies in place.

He unveiled more of his plan yesterday during a Facebook live.

Attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show, which Brooks believes would be easier to require and monitor in the smaller setting.

The goal is to get back to playing in stadiums and for larger crowds, but that won't happen for him at least until next year.

The super star tried to play Nissan this summer, but it got rained out. Then, an uptick in covid cases canceled that tour.

His team will continue to monitor the numbers concerning COVID transmission rates to help make decisions about makeup dates for those shows.

“Thing that scares me is I never saw the second wave coming, I didn't know there was going to be such a thing. Well, is there a third wave? I want to do what’s best for the people," said Brooks. "I want to play music and laugh and I'll tell you, the look in people’s eyes when you get on stage and sing again brought so much hope and joy, it killed me to have to shut it down again.”