Garth Brooks nominated to be a member of the new Nashville Entertainment Commission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council is trying to figure out who should be on the new Nashville Music Film, and Entertainment Commission. One big name you will probably recognize was among the nominations — Garth Brooks.

NewsChannel 5 is waiting to hear from his team whether or not he can fit being a member of the new commission into his schedule, or if he was aware he was even nominated, but the country music star definitely fits the criteria when it comes to experience.

Council member Joy Styles who was the sponsor of the bill to create this entertainment commission is the one who nominated Brooks Tuesday night. Mayor Cooper signed it into law May 1st.

Nominees who want to be a part of the commission are supposed to appear in the next council meeting in two weeks for council members to vote, so it will be interesting to see whether or not he attends.

Styles has said in the past that individuals in the commission need to have experience in the industry.

The goal is to streamline the process for producing everything entertainment in Nashville — films, TV shows, music videos, and video games. It will also make sure producers and artists have the resources and support they need.

There are to be 15 members in total.

NewsChannel 5 hopes to hear back from Garth Brooks' team soon and will update this story, or, who knows, maybe he will make a surprise appearance at Metro Council's meeting June 20.